Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Sells $1,426,880.04 in Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.98. 33,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,137. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $157.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.57.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.
About Marsh & McLennan Companies
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.