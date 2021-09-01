Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Sells $1,426,880.04 in Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.98. 33,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,137. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $157.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.57.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

