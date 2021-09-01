Martin J. Gepsman Sells 1,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CME Group stock opened at $201.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.27. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.43.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CME Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
