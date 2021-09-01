Martin J. Gepsman Sells 1,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $201.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.27. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CME Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

