MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Update

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 529,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 29th total of 644,700 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
MCFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. 194,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,546. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a market cap of $499.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.26.
MasterCraft Boat Company Profile
Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .
