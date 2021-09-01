MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Update

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 529,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 29th total of 644,700 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. 194,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,546. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a market cap of $499.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 146,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

