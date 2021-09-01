Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.00

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $79.34, with a volume of 2389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.78.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $309,800.00. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $389,740.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Matson by 40.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Matson by 768.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 180,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 160,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Matson by 41.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 79,523.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 11.4% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

