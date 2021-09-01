Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 31,013 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,446,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,179.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

