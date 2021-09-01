MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells $1,550,100.00 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,550,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,931,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Ling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $1,484,700.00.

NYSE:MXL opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 97,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in MaxLinear by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXL. Benchmark began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

