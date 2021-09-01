MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells $1,550,100.00 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,550,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,931,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Curtis Ling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $1,484,700.00.
NYSE:MXL opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 97,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in MaxLinear by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXL. Benchmark began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
