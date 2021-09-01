McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 934,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,387,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after buying an additional 1,003,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after buying an additional 597,920 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

McAfee stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.17. 644,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,720. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.59. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McAfee will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

