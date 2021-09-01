Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLA shares. lowered their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,072,236.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $146,862.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,970 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,737. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Medallia by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Medallia by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Medallia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Medallia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Medallia by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medallia has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

