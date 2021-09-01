Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Short Interest Down 31.2% in August

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,500 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the July 29th total of 1,890,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,660,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Medican Enterprises stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 265,117,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,365,250. Medican Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Medican Enterprises, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in the production, cultivation, and wholesale distribution of cannabis related products. The company was founded on October 27, 1988 and is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL.

