Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.14. The company had a trading volume of 47,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,049. The stock has a market cap of $180.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.67. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,220 shares of company stock worth $7,403,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

