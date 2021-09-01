Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Membership Collective Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28).

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

