Meme Price Tops $568.15 (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Meme has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $568.15 or 0.01188274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $15.91 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.26 or 0.00494134 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003003 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007555 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

