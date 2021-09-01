Mercury Trading Up 35.9% This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Mercury has a market cap of $1.84 million and $16,668.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mercury has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00065460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00133271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00159401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.49 or 0.07471369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,695.14 or 1.00038269 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.86 or 0.00994154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

