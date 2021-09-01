Meristem Family Wealth LLC Buys New Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 268.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after buying an additional 513,239 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter worth $316,000. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter worth $17,118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in MasTec by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in MasTec by 6.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.91. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.