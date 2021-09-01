Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $224,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Stryker by 208.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $277.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.94 and its 200-day moving average is $254.76. The company has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $194.64 and a 52 week high of $277.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.