Meristem Family Wealth LLC Invests $287,000 in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $625,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

EFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.48.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

