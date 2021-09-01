Meristem Family Wealth LLC Invests $344,000 in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $35.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.