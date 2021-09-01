Meristem Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 70.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $206.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

