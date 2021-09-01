Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTH. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.56.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTH traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $113.57. 12,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.72. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

