MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:MRPRF opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

