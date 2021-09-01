MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:MRPRF opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

