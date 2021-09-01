Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will announce ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.78). Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Merus by 3,238.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

