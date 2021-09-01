Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 1351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

MESO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $847.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

