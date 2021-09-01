Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 4.46 and last traded at 4.46. Approximately 70,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,257,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average is 4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is 8.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

In other Meta Materials news, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total value of 1,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,878,040.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total transaction of 4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.