MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $94,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. 39,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,635. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $7.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.