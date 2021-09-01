Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,183 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. United Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 19,341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.9% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,025 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $301.88 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.44 and its 200-day moving average is $260.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

