MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $90,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,517,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,130,000 after buying an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,361,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $694.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $644.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $647.39. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 over the last ninety days. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

