Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBOT. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ MBOT opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. Microbot Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Microbot Medical Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

