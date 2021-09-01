Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,515 InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of InflaRx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in InflaRx by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in InflaRx by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $111.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.46.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). On average, analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

