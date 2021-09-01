Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,993,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 2,080,206 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,359,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,130,000.

NYSEARCA UVXY opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $321.80.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

