Millennium Management LLC Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Virios Therapeutics worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $160,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 152,043 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

