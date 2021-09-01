Millennium Management LLC Invests $126,000 in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parian Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Usio by 108.9% during the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 885,035 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 13.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 102.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Usio news, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,253 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $28,996.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,068,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,244 shares of company stock valued at $382,426. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of USIO opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $156.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.38 and a beta of 1.74. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

