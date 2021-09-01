Millennium Management LLC Invests $80,000 in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in ShiftPixy by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 23,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

NASDAQ:PIXY opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. ShiftPixy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative net margin of 305.80% and a negative return on equity of 2,781.09%.

ShiftPixy Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY).

Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.