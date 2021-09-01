Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,982 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in StoneMor were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STON. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneMor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in StoneMor by 4,676.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneMor during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in StoneMor during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StoneMor by 275.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 92,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

STON opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. StoneMor Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $342.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Spencer E. Goldenberg bought 10,000 shares of StoneMor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

