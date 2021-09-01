Millennium Management LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ToughBuilt Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBLT. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 164.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 69,880 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 270.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 210,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBLT opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.56. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 43.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.98%.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

