MIND Technology (MIND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 146.88% and a negative net margin of 79.42%.
MIND opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.07. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MIND Technology
MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.
