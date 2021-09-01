MIND Technology (MIND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 146.88% and a negative net margin of 79.42%.

MIND opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.07. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.

In other MIND Technology news, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,060.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dennis Patrick Morris acquired 15,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $31,856.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 104,546 shares of company stock worth $207,062. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

