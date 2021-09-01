Mirrored Alibaba Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $22.59 million and $283,359.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be bought for approximately $173.97 or 0.00349755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00065534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00134742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00159484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.04 or 0.07486864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,666.49 or 0.99850113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.35 or 0.00999887 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 129,842 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

