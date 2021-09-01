Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,112 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,401 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $26,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded up $7.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.15. 9,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,068. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $485.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.60.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,081 shares of company stock worth $1,944,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

