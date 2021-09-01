Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $25,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $163.18. 64,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,437. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.03. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,508 shares of company stock valued at $50,296,838 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

