Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $39,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 38.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 61.8% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 58,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $15,515,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.54. 29,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,367. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $207.77 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

