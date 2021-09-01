Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $255,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG traded up $19.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,928.64. 27,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,683. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,929.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,692.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2,411.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 475,183 shares of company stock worth $351,034,771. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

