Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,030 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $30,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after buying an additional 154,176 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.40. 55,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $228.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.