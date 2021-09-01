Modern Investment Coin Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $403,121.11 and approximately $220,486.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00020010 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001544 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

