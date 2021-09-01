Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 348,856 shares.The stock last traded at $12.18 and had previously closed at $12.44.

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $640.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 180,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 441.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 80,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

