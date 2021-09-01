Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Up 30.4% in August

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the July 29th total of 828,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MHK traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $196.00. The company had a trading volume of 333,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,165. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $90.21 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 134.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

