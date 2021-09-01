Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Molecular Templates worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 73,878 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 44,912 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 709,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 28,117 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 715,242 shares during the period. 63.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $366.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 359.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molecular Templates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,069,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 119,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

