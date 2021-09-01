Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $2,443,000.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Deming Xiao sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,055.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Deming Xiao sold 4,739 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.00, for a total value of $2,189,418.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Deming Xiao sold 1,651 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $754,672.10.

On Monday, August 9th, Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $942,573.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00.

MPWR opened at $494.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $504.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 118.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after acquiring an additional 319,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,481,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,011,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,547,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

