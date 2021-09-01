Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $466.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,429,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,301 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,645,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $10,165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $496.09. 255,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,803. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $504.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $427.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.06.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

