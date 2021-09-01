Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

