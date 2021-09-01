Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,988,000 after acquiring an additional 133,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $380.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.85 and a 200-day moving average of $335.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,339 shares of company stock worth $3,712,413 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

