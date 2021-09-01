Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,086,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Moody’s by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after buying an additional 705,790 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its position in Moody’s by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after buying an additional 561,717 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,489,000 after acquiring an additional 344,695 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 36.0% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,652,000 after acquiring an additional 294,800 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Moody’s stock opened at $380.77 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

